FILE - Personal trainer Antonia Kalantzi, 38, shops at a grocery store in Athens, Greece, on Feb. 16, 2022. Inflation in Europe soared to another record, a fresh sign that rising energy prices fueled by Russia’s war in Ukraine are squeezing consumers and adding pressure on the central bank to raise interest rates. Consumer prices in the 19 countries that use the euro currency rose by an annual rate of 7.5% in March, according to the European Union statistics agency, Eurostat.The latest reading smashed the high set just last month, when it hit a revised 5.9%. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)