Demonstrators bow during a prayer at a rally sponsored by Catholic Vote and Fight for Schools, in Leesburg, Va., Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. When Democrat Terry McAuliffe said during the Virginia governor’s debate last week that he doesn’t believe “parents should be telling schools what they should teach,” his opponent pounced. Republican Glenn Youngkin quickly turned the footage into a digital ad, then announced spending $1 million on a commercial airing statewide proclaiming that “Terry went on the attack against parents.” (AP Photo/Cliff Owen)