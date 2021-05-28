FILE- In this Jan. 24, 2020, file photo, former basketball superstar Michael Jordan speaks during a press conference ahead of NBA basketball game between Charlotte Hornets and Milwaukee Bucks in Paris. Jordan and Nike's Jordan Brand are giving $1 million to Morehouse College in Atlanta to boost journalism and sports-related studies. The gift announced Friday, May 28, 2021, will help enrich the school's journalism and sports program that was originally launched with a donation from director and actor Spike Lee. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus, File)