Rescue teams continue the search for victims caught in a landslide, Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, in Batang Kali, Malaysia. A landslide Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, at a tourist campground in Malaysia left more than a dozen of people dead and authorities said a dozen of others were feared buried at the site on an organic farm outside the capital of Kuala Lumpur. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian)