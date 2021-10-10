Vendors sell their goods by a section of a mosque converted into a tourist bathroom in Kashgar, in China's far west Xinjiang region, on March 19, 2021. Four years after Beijing's brutal crackdown on largely Muslim minorities native to Xinjiang, Chinese authorities are dialing back the region's high-tech police state and stepping up tourism. But even as a sense of normality returns, fear remains, hidden but pervasive. (AP Photo/Dake Kang)