Former President Donald Trump released a statement Friday indicating he would no longer dine with Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and his wife at the White House, alluding to a potential 2024 presidential bid.
“Next time I’m in the White House there will be no more dinners, at his request, with Mark Zuckerberg and his wife. It will be all business!” Trump stated.
Just hours earlier, Facebook announced their decision to uphold the ban on Trump’s Facebook and Instagram accounts for a minimum two-year period. The ban was initially issued Jan. 7 after supporters of Trump stormed the Capitol during the Jan. 6 certification of the 2020 presidential election.
In a separate statement, Trump called Facebook’s decision to uphold the ban an “insult” to those that voted for him and reiterated his unproven claim that the 2020 presidential election was “rigged.”
Facebook’s decision follows a ruling from its Oversight Board in May that ruled Facebook was not entitled to permanently ban the former president from their platform.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.