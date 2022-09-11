Shaun Nielsen stands for a portrait in Sioux Park in Rapid City, S.D. Nielsen, a middle-school social studies teacher in the Rapid City Area School District, was part of a commission formed to help develop new social studies standards in South Dakota. Nielsen said before the group began its work, he got a thick packet of materials from Hillsdale College, a conservative Michigan school, that ultimately formed what the state's public schools students could be expected to learn about American history and civics. (Matt Gade/Rapid City Journal via AP)