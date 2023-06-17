FILE - Chris performs during the headlining drag show as part of the RaYnbow Collective's Back to School Pride Night for BYU students at Kiwanis Park in Provo, Utah on Sept. 3, 2022. A federal judge has granted the request Friday, June 17, 2023, of an Utah-based group that organizes drag performances for a preliminary injunction, directing the city of St. George to issue a permit for the group to host an all-ages drag show in a public park and calling the attempt of city officials to stop the show unconstitutional. (Francisco Kjolseth/The Salt Lake Tribune via AP, File)