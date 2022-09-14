In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, center, sings Ukrainian national anthem during his visit in Izium, Kharkiv region, Ukraine, Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022. Ukrainian troops piled pressure on retreating Russian forces Tuesday, pressing deeper into occupied territory and sending more Kremlin troops fleeing ahead of the counteroffensive that has inflicted a stunning blow on Moscow's military prestige.(Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP)