FILE - In this April 26, 2021 file photo, a nursing student administers the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination center at UNLV, in Las Vegas. Lagging vaccination rates among nursing home staff are being linked to a national increase in COVID-19 infections and deaths at senior facilities in July and are at the center of a federal investigation in a hard-hit Colorado location where disease detectives found many workers were not inoculated. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)