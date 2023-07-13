Rep. David Schweikert, R-Ariz., holding his one-year-old son Matthew, speaks at an Independence Day parade on Tuesday, July 4, 2023 in Phoenix. Schweikert, who won his last election by just 3,200 votes, is now among the top 2024 targets for Democrats, who sense better-than-expected odds of retaking the House majority they lost last year. (AP Photo/Jonathan J. Cooper)