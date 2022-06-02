Ocean Rebels, an Extinction Rebellion Cape Town performance group, protest against seismic surveys off the South African coastline at Muizenberg beach in Cape Town, South Africa, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022. A South African court is to rule on efforts to stop British oil giant Shell from conducting any further seismic surveys in the country's Indian Ocean waters to explore for offshore oil and gas deposits.(AP Photo/Nardus Engelbrecht/File)