Francisco Ramírez peers through a hole in a fence while looking for an address to deliver a box of groceries to a man in need Saturday, in the Queens borough of New York. Some are former construction workers or cleaning ladies who lost their jobs and can barely pay rent, but they go out each day to deliver donated diapers, formula or food to families in need. Through Spanish-speaking chats in Facebook or word of mouth, small groups of immigrants find out who needs the help and they deliver it traveling by car or by foot, exposing themselves to the coronavirus that has already hit hard working-class neighborhoods. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)