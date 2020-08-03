FILE - In this June 11, 2020, file photo, a boy looks at a memorial for Tylee Ryan, 17, and Joshua "JJ" Vallow, 7, at Porter Park in Rexburg, Idaho. An Idaho prosecutor is expected Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, to begin sketching out his case against an Idaho couple at the center of a bizarre missing children's case that ended in tragedy when their bodies were found buried on a rural eastern Idaho property earlier this year. (John Roark/The Idaho Post-Register via AP, File)