In this May 26, 2022, photo, Uvalde School Police Chief Pete Arredondo, third from left, stands during a news conference outside of the Robb Elementary school in Uvalde, Texas. Facing massive public pressure, Uvalde’s top school official has recommended the firing of the school district police chief who was central to the botched law enforcement response to the shooting at an elementary school that killed two teachers and 19 students.The city’s school board will consider firing Arrendondo at a special meeting Saturday, July 23, to consider the superintendent's recommendation. (AP Photo/Dario Lopez-Mills, FILE)