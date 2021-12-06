FILE - Former Senate Majority Leader Bob Dole, R-Kan., attends the unveiling of his portrait at the U.S. Capitol, in Washington, July 25, 2006. Bob Dole, who overcame disabling war wounds to become a sharp-tongued Senate leader from Kansas, a Republican presidential candidate and then a symbol and celebrant of his dwindling generation of World War II veterans, has died. He was 98. His wife, Elizabeth Dole, posted the announcement Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, on Twitter. (AP Photo/Lawrence Jackson, File)