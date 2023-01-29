FILE - Conservative Party chairman Nadhim Zahawi leaves the Conservative Party head office in Westminster, central London, Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023. British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has fired the chairman of his ruling Conservative Party chairman over a “serious breach” of the ministerial code. Pressure had been building on Nadhim Zahawi amid allegations he settled a multimillion-dollar unpaid tax bill while he was in charge of the country’s Treasury. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant, File)