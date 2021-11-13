Women walk under filao trees planted to slow coastal erosion along the Atlantic Ocean in Lompoul village near Kebemer, Senegal, on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021. The trees form a curtain that protects the beginning of the Great Green Wall, a project that began in 2007 with a vision for the trees to extend like a belt across the vast Sahel region, from Senegal in the west to Djibouti in the east, by 2030. But as temperatures rose and rainfall diminished, millions of the planted trees died. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)