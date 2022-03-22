In this photo provided by the Buchenwald and Mittelbau-Dora Foundation, former Buchenwald prisoner Boris Romanchenko, second from right, from Ukraine attends with other survivors a commemoration for murdered prisoners at the former Buchenwald concentration camp near Weimar, Germany, April, 12, 2015. Germany’s Buchenwald concentration camp memorial says Boris Romanchenko, who survived camps at Buchenwald, Peenemuende, Dora and Bergen-Belsen during World War II, was killed Friday when his home in Kharkiv was attacked. Romanchenko was 96 and vice president of the International Buchenwald-Dora Committee. (Michael Reichel/TSK/Buchenwald and Mittelbau-Dora Foundation via AP)