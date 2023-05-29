FILE - Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni speaks during the 60th Independence Anniversary Celebrations, in Kololo, Uganda, Sunday Oct. 9, 2022. President Yoweri Museveni of Uganda has refused to sign into law a controversial new bill against homosexuality that prescribes the death penalty in some cases, requesting that it should be amended. Museveni's decision was announced late Thursday, April 20, 2023 after a meeting of lawmakers in his ruling party, almost all of whom support the bill approved by lawmakers last month. (AP Photo/Hajarah Nalwadda)