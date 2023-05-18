FILE - A statue of Walt Disney and Micky Mouse stands in front of the Cinderella Castle at the Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World in Lake Buena Vista, Fla., Jan. 9, 2019. It’s going on six months since Bob Iger returned to The Walt Disney Co., and while there’s been plenty of issues to keep him busy, one has definitely been top of mind: reconnecting with the Disney theme park die-hards and restoring their faith in the brand. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File)