This photo shows the Brown family of Atlanta, from left, Jayde Brown, Jay’Elle Brown, Jayson R. Brown, Tammy Brown and Jayson E. Brown at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem on Dec. 27, 2019. Parents Tammy and Jayson have been taking their kids on educational trips for five years and are among families heading out with remote-learning kids during the new school year rather than leaving them stuck at home. (Jayson E. Brown via AP).