Nadia kisses her 10-year-old granddaughter Zlata Moiseinko, suffering from a chronic heart condition, as she receives treatment at a schoolhouse that has been converted into a field hospital in Mostyska, western Ukraine, Thursday, March 24, 2022. The United Nations children’s agency says Russia’s invasion has displaced half of Ukraine’s children, one of the largest such displacements since World War II. (AP Photo/Nariman El-Mofty)