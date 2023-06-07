This photo released by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, shows, from left, the recalled Boppy Original Newborn Lounger, Boppy Preferred Newborn Lounger and Pottery Barn Kids Boppy Newborn Lounger. The Boppy Company recalled more than 3 million of its popular infant pillows almost two years ago in light of a suffocation risk — with reports of eight deaths associated with Boppy's loungers between 2015 and 2020. In a Tuesday notice, the CSPC said that two additional babies died shortly after the recall was initiated in September 2021. (U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission via AP)