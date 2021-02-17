In this Feb. 10, 2021, photo, Jeff Zients, White House coronavirus response coordinator, attends a virtual meeting with mayors from the African American Mayors Association in the South Court Auditorium on the White House complex. Scientists would gain vastly expanded capabilities to identify potentially deadlier mutations of the coronavirus under legislation advancing in Congress. The U.S. now maps only the genetic makeup of a minuscule fraction of positive virus samples, a situation some experts liken to flying blind. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)