FILE - In this May 12, 2021, file photo Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., speaks to reporters in Washington. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has named House Homeland Security Chairman Bennie Thompson as the head of a new select committee to investigate the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol. She also picked Cheney as a member. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)