FILE - Web designer Lorie Smith is shown in her office on Nov. 7, 2022, in the southwest part of Littleton, Colo. The Supreme Court is hearing the case Monday, Dec. 5, of Smith, a Christian graphic artist who objects to designing wedding websites for gay couples, a dispute that's the latest clash of religion and gay rights to land at the highest court. Smith says her Christian faith prevents her from creating websites celebrating same-sex marriages. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)