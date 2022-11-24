Co-owners of Club Q, Matthew Haynes, front, and Nic Grzecka, address the crowd after a 25-foot historic pride flag was displayed on the exterior of City Hall to mark the weekend mass shooting at the gay nightclub Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, in Colorado Springs, Colo. The flag, known as Section 93 of the Sea to Sea Flag, is on loan for two weeks to Colorado Springs from the Sacred Cloth Project. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)