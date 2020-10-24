Madison Zurmuehlen poses for a photo on the University of Missouri-Kansas City campus in Kansas City, Mo., Friday, Oct. 23, 2020. Amid pandemic restrictions aimed at keeping students safe and healthy, colleges are scrambling to help them adjust. Zurmuehlen said daily practices, with masks, are “the one thing I look forward to,” so it was tough when campus sports were canceled for two weeks after an outbreak among student athletes and staff. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)