FILE - In this photo taken on Oct. 5, 2015 a woman walks by the entrance to the European Court of Justice in Luxembourg. The European Union’s top court says Google has to delete search results about people in Europe if they can prove that the information is clearly wrong. People in Europe have the right to ask search engines to delete links to outdated or embarrassing information about themselves, even if it is true, under a principle known as “right to be forgotten.” (AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert)