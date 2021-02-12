FILE - In this June 27, 2020 file photo, a medic checks a malnourished newborn baby inside an incubator at Al-Sabeen hospital in Sanaa, Yemen. On Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, the United Nations is sounding the alarm over projections that more than 2 million Yemeni children are facing starvation this year. (AP Photo/Hani Mohammed, File)