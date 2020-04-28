Bystanders comfort each other at the scene of a shooting where five people were killed in Milwaukee, Wis., Monday. Police Chief Alfonso Morales said his department received a call around 10:30 a.m. Monday from a man who said his family was dead. The man who called authorities to the house has been taken into custody, and detectives were trying to determine the relationship between the caller and the victims, Morales said. No names have been provided. (AP)