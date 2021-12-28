Clinical nurse Tram Pham becomes teary eyed remembering how hard it was at first, adjusting to life in the U.S. as a refugee from Vietnam at the Valley Health Center TB/Refugee Program in San Jose, Calif., on Dec. 9, 2021. Nearly three decades later, Pham is paying that comfort forward as a registered nurse at the same San Francisco Bay Area clinic that treated her family. The TB and Refugee Clinic at Santa Clara Valley Medical Center has started screening people from Afghanistan as part of the largest U.S. refugee resettlement effort in decades following the Aug. 30 withdrawal of troops from the country. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)