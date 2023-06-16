FILE - Jen Easterly, director of the Department of Homeland Security's Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, speaks at the National Association of Secretaries of State winter meeting, Feb. 16, 2023, in Washington. U.S. officials say the Department of Energy and several other federal agencies were compromised in a Russian cyber-extortion gang's global hack of a file-transfer program popular with corporations and governments. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)