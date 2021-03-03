FILE - In this Jan. 14, 2021, file photo, a pickup traverses the Franklin Street bridge in Michigan City, Ind. The historic structure, which was built in the 1930s, will be closed again for repairs in a few weeks and La Porte County officials have begun discussion of its replacement. America’s infrastructure has scored near-failing grades for its deteriorating roads, public transit and storm water systems due to years of inaction from the federal government. (Matt Fritz/The News Dispatch via AP)