Iryna Shulimova, 59, weeps at the scene in the aftermath of a Russian rocket that hit an apartment residential block, in Chasiv Yar, Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, Sunday, July 10, 2022. At least 15 people were killed and more than 20 people may still be trapped in the rubble, officials said Sunday. (AP Photo/Nariman El-Mofty)