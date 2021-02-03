FILE - In this May 24, 2010 file photo, future graduates wait for the procession to begin for commencement at Yale University in New Haven, Conn. The Biden Justice Department says it is dismissing its discrimination lawsuit against Yale University. The Trump administration alleged last year that the university was illegally discriminating against Asian American and white applicants. On Feb. 3, 2021, the Justice Department noted in its filing that it was voluntarily dismissing the action. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill, File)