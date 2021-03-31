FILE - In this Sunday, March 28, 2021 file photo, altar server Samantha Holmes, of East Brookfield, Mass., center, carries a crucifix with palm leaves during a procession at the start of Palm Sunday Mass at Mary, Queen of the Rosary Parish in Spencer, Mass. For Christians across the United States, Easter services on Sunday will reflect an extra measure of joy as the nation experiences rising optimism after a year of pandemic. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)