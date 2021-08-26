FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky’s governor said Thursday that the latest wave of grim COVID-19 statistics would have triggered a statewide mask mandate indoors if he still wielded the authority to take such action.
But the Kentucky Supreme Court recently shifted pandemic-related decisions on masking and other issues to the Republican-dominated legislature, Gov. Andy Beshear said. So the Democratic governor used his bully pulpit to continue urging people to mask up when indoors, away from home.
The Bluegrass State has reached “uncharted territory” with the prolonged escalation of virus infections, hospitalizations and patients in intensive care, he said at a news conference.
On Wednesday, Kentucky reported 65 virus-related deaths. It also notched its third-highest daily number of new COVID-19 cases as the highly contagious delta variant overwhelms many hospitals.
On Thursday, Beshear reported new record highs in Kentucky, with 2,115 virus patients hospitalized, including 590 in intensive care and 345 on ventilators. The state suffered 27 more virus-related deaths and had 5,401 new COVID-19 cases, its second-highest daily total of the pandemic.
The escalation caused more than 10,000 COVID-19 infections reported statewide in the past two days, and 4,600 children tested positive for the virus in the last three days, he said.
Nebraska’s hospitals are even more crowded now than they were at the height of the coronavirus pandemic in November, Gov. Pete Ricketts said Thursday as he announced a “staffing emergency” to try to address a severe shortage of health care workers.
The state’s hospitals were treating a 3,162 patients as of Wednesday, up from 3,074 on Nov. 20, when the number of known cases was at its all-time high.
Most of the recent hospitalizations aren’t virus-related, however, and Ricketts said the increase was driven by patients seeking treatment for other medical problems. According to state data, hospitals are currently treating 337 virus patients — about 11% of total hospitalizations. In November, the hospitals counted 987 virus patients, accounting for 32% of hospitalizations.
Ricketts said he declared the emergency after consulting with the state’s hospital administrators. But he stopped short of calling it a “COVID-19” emergency, which would allow the state to once again disclose daily case information.
he president of CEO of the Memphis-based St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital said in a letter Thursday that parents should protect their children by insisting that they wear masks in the classroom.
In his letter, Dr. James Downing mentioned Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee’s recent executive order allowing parents to opt out of mask mandates issued by school districts. Many school systems are complying with the Republican governor’s order, but Shelby County Schools in Memphis and the school district in Nashville are defying it and still requiring students and staff to wear masks in school buildings.
Some parents have protested mask mandates outside schools and at board meetings, arguing that mask-wearing by their children should be their choice. Downing wrote that masks are safe to wear and they help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
“Protesting mask mandates puts an agenda before children’s health,” Downing wrote. “This stance is not rational. Stop the arguments and the protests. Stand up as a community and do what is right to protect children."
