This GOES- East GeoColor satellite image taken Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, at 10:30 p.m. EDT., and provided by NOAA, shows Tropical Storm Mindy as it makes landfall on the Florida Panhandle. The storm touched down over St. Vincent Island, about 10 miles (15 km) west southwest of Apalachicola, according to the National Hurricane Center. (NOAA via AP)