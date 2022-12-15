FILE- This April 3, 2018 file photo shows a closeup of a beam scale in New York. U.S. health officials have updated a tool to track rising cases of severe obesity among children who were previously off the charts. Expanded growth charts released Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022 by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now include a body mass index of 60 — up from previous charts that stopped at a BMI of 37. (AP Photo/Patrick Sison, File)