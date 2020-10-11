Melissa Wilhelm Szymanski sits with her dog Cooper at home in Glastonbury, Conn., on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020. Wilhelm Szymanski got sick earlier this year and wound up with a $3,200 bill because she wasn't diagnosed initially with COVID-19. Even though dozens of insurers and the federal government are offering to pick up all treatment costs during the pandemic, many holes remain for big bills to surprise patients. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)