FILE - In this March 30, 2021 file photo, a banner encouraging workers to vote in labor balloting is shown at an Amazon warehouse in Bessemer, Ala. A labor official is confirming a new union election for Amazon workers in Bessemer, based on objections to the first vote in a rare move. The decision was first announced on Monday, Nov. 29, 2021 by the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union, which spearheaded the union organizing movement (AP Photo/Jay Reeves, File)