FILE - In this July 8, 2020, file photo, a "Now Hiring" sign sits outside a Ross Dress for Less store, in North Miami Beach, Fla. Unemployment remains painfully high in the U.S. even as economic activity is slowly picking up. That reality will be on display Thursday, July 16, 2020, when the U.S. government releases data on the number of laid off workers seeking unemployment benefits the week prior and retail sales in June. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)