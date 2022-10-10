Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, center, canvasses for votes with volunteers and other republican candidates, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Harlingen, Texas. As Democrats embark on another October blitz in pursuit of flipping America's biggest red state, Republicans are taking a swing of their own: Making a play for the mostly Hispanic southern border on Nov. 8 after years of writing off the region that is overwhelmingly controlled by Democrats. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)