This wanted poster provided by the U.S. Marshals shows Ian Cleary, of Saratoga, Calif. U.S. marshals have been leading the two-year search for Cleary since prosecutors charged him with sexually assaulting a young woman in 2013 at Gettysburg College. Her lawyer wonders how he has eluded capture at a time when people are constantly tracked by their digital footprints. Cleary remains on the run in 2023. (U.S. Marshals via AP)