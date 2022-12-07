Former Vice President Dina Boluarte receives the presidential sash as she is sworn-in as the new president at Congress in Lima, Peru, Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022. Peru's Congress voted to removePresident Pedro Castillofrom office Wednesday and replace him with the vice president, shortly after Castillo tried to dissolve the legislature ahead of a scheduled vote to remove him. At left is Congress President Jose Williams and at right is Jose Cevasco. (AP Photo/Guadalupe Pardo)