People watch a TV screen showing a news program reporting about North Korea's long-range cruise missiles tests with images in Seoul, South Korea, Monday, Sept. 13, 2021. North Korea says it successfully test fired newly developed long-range cruise missiles over the weekend, its first known testing activity in months, underscoring how it continues to expand its military capabilities amid a stalemate in nuclear negotiations with the United States. The letters read, "The North newly test-fired long-range cruise missiles." (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)