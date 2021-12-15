St. Stanislaus HIgh School seniors Dayton Hall (L) and Jackson Mountjoy use calipers to measure a tiny baby oyster at the school's oyster garden in Bay St. Louis, Miss., on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021. The school is among more than 50 locations in Mississippi and more than 1,000 nationwide -- most of them private docks -- where people raise oysters to help build reefs off their states' coasts. (AP Photo/Janet McConnaughey)