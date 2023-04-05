Cat Poland, of Buhler, Kansas, poses with her 13-year-old trans son, Alex, after a day of lobbying by LGBTQ youth and their advocates at the Statehouse, Tuesday, March 28, 2023, in Topeka, Kan. Alex runs cross country and hopes to play baseball next year, and he and his mother are frustrated with multiple bills seeking to roll back LGBTQ rights in the Kansas Legislature, including one to ban transgender athletes from girls' and women's sports. (AP Photo/John Hanna)